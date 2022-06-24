The Shirk Report – Volume 689
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When picking up your dad’s mail gets awkward
– Thank goodness for hard heads
– Gross
– Gender reveal
– Robin Williams wall art
– When parent and child must pass a toy store
– A peach tree dish
– They see me rollin
– Tips & tricks
– Unadulterated lemon response
– Taking turns
– In the groove
– Do not try at home
– Unreal spider web
– Cracking a watermelon with a toothpick
– Ocean selfie
– A living city
– First edition AND signed, baby
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 9 Things You Might Not Know About Chick-fil-A
– The most disproportionately popular job in every state
– The Outlaw Nuns Who Traded Their Convent for Cars, Cash and Castles
– The art of turning ketamine therapy into TikTok content
– Starting Over When You Think It’s Too Late
– The Famous Puzzle That Popularized the Phrase ‘Think Outside the Box’
– How London Punks Changed Fashion Forever
– People Are Sharing The Jobs Machines Will Never Take Over, And It’s Pretty Eye-Opening
– All the Ways You Should Be Using Witch Hazel but Aren’t
– This Wrong Answer on “Wheel of Fortune” Made People Crack Up in a Major Way
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
