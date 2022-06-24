Jun 24, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 689

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When picking up your dad’s mail gets awkward
Thank goodness for hard heads
Gross
Gender reveal
Robin Williams wall art
When parent and child must pass a toy store
A peach tree dish
They see me rollin
Tips & tricks
Unadulterated lemon response
Taking turns
In the groove
Do not try at home
Unreal spider web
Cracking a watermelon with a toothpick
Ocean selfie
A living city
First edition AND signed, baby
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

9 Things You Might Not Know About Chick-fil-A
The most disproportionately popular job in every state
The Outlaw Nuns Who Traded Their Convent for Cars, Cash and Castles
The art of turning ketamine therapy into TikTok content
Starting Over When You Think It’s Too Late
The Famous Puzzle That Popularized the Phrase ‘Think Outside the Box’
How London Punks Changed Fashion Forever
People Are Sharing The Jobs Machines Will Never Take Over, And It’s Pretty Eye-Opening
All the Ways You Should Be Using Witch Hazel but Aren’t
This Wrong Answer on “Wheel of Fortune” Made People Crack Up in a Major Way

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

