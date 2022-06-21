Jun 21, 2022
You Can Now Buy Mountain Dew Soap
Mountain Dew lovers…your moment has arrived.
If you just can’t get enough of that sweet beverage, now you can buy soap made out of it!
You can buy the bars of soap on Etsy for $8.50 a pop from a seller who goes by the handle of EarthlyGoodGoods.
In addition to the soda, the soap is made of castor oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil, and the green, red, and blue colors will make you think you’re dousing your body with the sweet elixir…which you kind of are.
And if you’re counting your calories, you can also buy Diet Mountain Dew soap on the site, too…
Good to know!
