Jun 21, 2022

You Can Now Buy Mountain Dew Soap

Mountain Dew lovers…your moment has arrived.

If you just can’t get enough of that sweet beverage, now you can buy soap made out of it!

You can buy the bars of soap on Etsy for $8.50 a pop from a seller who goes by the handle of EarthlyGoodGoods.

Screen Shot 2022 06 08 at 12.44.47 PM You Can Now Buy Mountain Dew Soap

Photo Credit: Etsy

In addition to the soda, the soap is made of castor oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil, and the green, red, and blue colors will make you think you’re dousing your body with the sweet elixir…which you kind of are.

And if you’re counting your calories, you can also buy Diet Mountain Dew soap on the site, too…

Good to know!

Screen Shot 2022 06 08 at 12.45.04 PM You Can Now Buy Mountain Dew Soap

Photo Credit: Etsy

twistedsifter on facebook You Can Now Buy Mountain Dew Soap

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter