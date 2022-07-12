Jul 12, 2022
A Manager Was Caught Ringing a Cowbell at Employees to End Break
Well, I guess that’s one way to get the attention of employees…
This TikTok video shows a manager at Chewy ringing a cowbell so emplyees know their break is over.
But the person filming the video says they are required to have a full 30-minute break and their time wasn’t up yet and manager and employee got into a bit of a debate.
@kearyalaniz No matter what you do DO NOT shop at Chewy or Pet Smart. It is a horrible company that abuses its employees. Subjects them to sick games like ringing cowbells DURING BREAK. They routinely harass and fire their good employees so do NOT support Chewy.com SHARE THIS ! It’s very true and thousands of other people can vouch for this. #chewy #chewydelivery #boycott #stoptheabuseofworkers #workersabuse ♬ original sound – Keary Alaniz
