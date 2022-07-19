Jul 19, 2022

A Solar-Powered Baby Yoda Dashboard Companion That Waves When Exposed to Light

Call me crazy, but I have a feeling about this product…

I have a feeling that you’re gonna buy AT LEAST one of them…

I’m talking about a solar-powered Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) dashboard companion that is solar-powered and waves at you when it is exposed to light.

I mean, look at how adorable this thing is! And it might even help you calm down when you’re stuck in traffic or someone cuts you off!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FanWraps (@fanwraps)

This product is made by FanWraps and you can order one by clicking HERE if you’re willing to depart with $24.99 of your hard-earned cash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FanWraps (@fanwraps)

twistedsifter on facebook A Solar Powered Baby Yoda Dashboard Companion That Waves When Exposed to Light

Categories: FILM/TV, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter