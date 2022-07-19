Jul 19, 2022
A Solar-Powered Baby Yoda Dashboard Companion That Waves When Exposed to Light
Call me crazy, but I have a feeling about this product…
I have a feeling that you’re gonna buy AT LEAST one of them…
I’m talking about a solar-powered Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) dashboard companion that is solar-powered and waves at you when it is exposed to light.
I mean, look at how adorable this thing is! And it might even help you calm down when you’re stuck in traffic or someone cuts you off!
This product is made by FanWraps and you can order one by clicking HERE if you’re willing to depart with $24.99 of your hard-earned cash.
Categories: FILM/TV, FUNNY
Tags: · baby yoda, cars, dashboard, grogu, star wars, the mandalorian, yoda