Do Big Animals Take Longer to Pee?
It’s okay to admit it…you’ve wondered if it takes large animals longer to pee before.
In 2014, researchers from Georgia Tech decided to figure out if bigger animals that have bigger bladders pee longer than smaller animals.
They set up high-speed cameras at Zoo Atlanta to observe all kinds of different animals taking care of business. The researchers also watched footage from YouTube to make their determinations. In all, they observed the urination habits of 32 animals of all sizes, from mice to elephants.
And the results were surprising…
They found out that all mammals over 6 pounds urinate for pretty much the same period of time and it all comes down to flow rates. For example, elephants and cats urinate at roughly the same rate because the elephant’s urethra is longer and wider. Animals under 6 pounds have small urinary tracts and the urine falls out in tiny droplets.
The researchers say that their findings will hopefully help diagnose urinary problems in animals.
