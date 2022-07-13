Jul 13, 2022
Guy Makes Surreal Videos of Weird Interactions With Forgotten Phone Booths
A TikTok user who uses the handle solopsist creates funny videos that revolve around him interacting with phone booths…remember those things that used to be everywhere back in the day?
@solopsist Eat the rich #HoldMyMilk #chocolatelover #ediblefoodcravings ♬ original sound – solopsist
solopsist seems to love to dabble in the surreal and his videos always bring something unexpected and strange.
@solopsist Nothing is real everything is permitted #payphone #spfx #pranks ♬ original sound – solopsist
And here’s one more of his funny videos for good measure.
Who knew there were still so many of these things around?!?!
Well, at least someone is getting some good use out of them…
@solopsist Everything is full of candy if you dream. #dreamaesthetic #tiktokart #smash #wtf #payphonechallenge #streetart ♬ original sound – solopsist
