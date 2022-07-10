Hidden Camera Finds Out How Guy’s Shed Kept Getting Cleaned Up
A man in England named Stephen Mckears was constantly puzzled and thought he might have been losing his mind when it came to the items in his shed.
McKears doesn’t always put everything away when he’s done working in his shed at the end of the day but he noticed that little things like screws and clips were not where he left them the day before.
In fact, he noticed that those things were put back where they belonged and were neatly organized the next day when he’d go back into his shed. He even conducted an experiment and dumped out all the contents of a plastic bin and the same thing happened the next morning…everything was back where it belonged.
Hmmmm…it was a real head-scratcher.
So Mckears asked his neighbor, who is a wildlife photographer, to set up a camera in his shed so he could try to get to the bottom of this mystery.
Mckears and his neighbor were shocked to discover that a mouse spent about two-and-a-half hours in the shed tidying up and putting all the items back where they belonged.
Wow!
Watch the adorable video below and get ready to say “awwwwwww”.