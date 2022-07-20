Jul 19, 2022
Tenant Lists Rental on Airbnb And Then His Landlord Finds Out…
A man named Jeremy Werden posted a video to TikTok where he admits to a scheme he has going on where he’s using the house he rents from his landlord as an Airbnb to make extra money.
What did the landlord say?
@jeremywerden Reply to @anemani #greenscreen Honesty is the best policy! #airbnbarbitrage ♬ original sound – Jeremywerden
Here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
This viewer was pretty clear about what they think of the situation.
And this person said he’d get evicted if he lived in their building.
This TikTokker said he should be feeling lucky right about now.
And this person said this might even backfire on this guy.
Maybe he should have kept it a secret!