Jul 8, 2022

This Divorce Lawyer Says Men Should Always Pay on the First Date

That age-old debate still won’t go away…

Who should pay for a first date? A man or a woman?

A divorce lawyer named Justin Lee offered his opinion in a TikTok video and he said men should ALWAYS pay for the first date.

Take a look at how Lee broke it down.

@jleejd The best litmus test #datingadvice #relationshipadvice #firstdateadvice #marriageadvice #lawyer #lawyersoftiktok ♬ original sound – Breakup Lawyer Justin

Now check out what TikTok users said about this video.

This woman had an interesting perspective on this topic.

And another viewer said the man paying has nothing to do with entitlement.

Another TikTokker had a hot take on what Lee said.

And this individual has a good philosophy on this.

This woman who describes herself as “old school” said guys should always pay on the first date.

