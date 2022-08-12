12 People Share Examples of Positive Masculinity
We hear a lot about toxic masculinity these days, but what about POSITIVE masculinity?
AskReddit users shared examples and stories that will make you smile.
1. Saved the day.
“Saw a dr**k girl get brought to a room once. My buddy and I went in and pulled her out and took her home.
We’re pretty big dudes, so the creep who was with her got real scared. So I guess that’s both versions of masculinity in one example.”
2. Gotta stand up.
“When men stand up for people, especially when they’re not there to defend themselves.”
3. Good traits.
“A man who encourages and helps other men to take care of themselves and is humble and selfless.”
4. Hugs are good.
“Hugging your best friends as a greeting. My friend group does this.
You’d be surprised how many guys don’t get hugged let alone physical contact that often.”
5. You’ll be fine.
“You can carry your wife’s purse or your kid’s diaper bag with the pictures of cute little whales and monkeys and stuff on it without worrying if your d**k’s gonna fall off.”
6. You can count on me.
“Being someone others can rely on.
Real masculinity is about being someone that can help, being kind, and solving problems that some people can’t.”
7. Right on!
“Admitting your own limitations, sharing your experience, and only looking down on people to help them up.”
8. A big one.
“Showing your emotions. No need to bottle them up and explode when it’s too late.”
9. Try to be like Harry.
“Harry Styles.
He doesn’t subscribe to typical standards of masculinity, which will inevitably inspire others to do the same.”
10. Be humble.
“When a man can admit he doesn’t know much about a topic but is willing to learn and understand it.”
11. Use that size for good.
“My boyfriend is such a gentle soul but he could definitely seem intimidating just by his size. He’s 6’2” and pretty athletically built.
He’s used his stature to ward off creeps for me on occasion before I even know I was being creeped on, and for other women we’ve seen in uncomfortable situations in public before.”
12. Come on in!
“Holding the door open for everyone, not just women.
Good job!”
