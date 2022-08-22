22 Simple Habits That Can Make You Look Younger
Our society definitely has an obsession with wanting people to appear younger than they really are.
Sure, age is just a number, but why not fool people into thinking yours is lower if you can pull it off?
Impressions and appearances can matter, even if we wish they didn’t, and that’s why we’re sharing these 22 simple habits to keep you looking young and fresh!
22. You can’t avoid exercise.
Exercise isn’t something many people enjoy, but there’s no doubt that it helps us stay healthier – and, according to this study, helps us look younger, too.
You’ll prevent muscle loss and sleep better, in addition to keeping your heart healthy.
21. Find the right bra.
This can be a lifelong battle for a woman, I know, but the more gravity has its way with your body, the more important a good bra is, says style expert Sharon Haver.
“Pop culture research states that over 80% of women are wearing the wrong size bra.”
20. Fill up that water bottle.
We’ve all heard by now that it’s important for our general health and happiness to drink plenty of water every day, but our skin especially benefits from good hydration, reminds fitness and nutrition expert Erin Palinski-Wade.
“The more hydrated you are, the more plump, subtle, and youthful your skin will appear.
In addition, staying hydrated can improve energy levels and fight against cravings, which makes it easier to stay on target with your exercise goals and healthy eating habits.”
19. Just smile.
When strangers are asked to assess the ages of people in photographs, happy faces were rated younger than they really were every time.
Neutral expressions earned fairly accurate guesses, while fearful ones tended to make subjects look older.
18. Dress smart.
Hiding in big, oversized clothing might be comfortable, but it’s not flattering – go for tailored, clean lines, says Haver.
“It’s not about volume but the cut of a garment. It’s better to break free from hiding yourself in your clothing and stand tall and proud in well-fitting garments – not only will you look better but you’ll give yourself an emotional boost by allowing you to step into your star power.”
17. Keep grapes on hand.
Grapes, pears, plums, and berries are all sweetened by sorbitol, which is a humectant.
The substance attracts water, which helps the skin absorb and retain moisture.
16. Lycra is your friend.
The stretchy material will give your bottom a boost, but Haver says you definitely want to try them on before buying.
“If you have a curvy body type, a bit of Lycra makes for a better fit. However, if pants with Lycra are too tight, it creates an unsightly ripple effect.”
15. Pay attention to your hair.
Our hair changes, become coarser in texture and more naturally dry, as we age.
Hair stylist Jenna Mast recommends air drying, only using an iron on trouble spots, and deep conditioning regularly in order to combat the dryness.
14. Read the ingredients in your skincare.
Dermatologist Purvisha Patel says you always want to include an SPF to protect your skin from damage from UV radiation, but there are other things you want to see there, too.
“Retinol and alpha-hydroxy acids can rejuvenate the skin and eliminate fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid helps your skin retain moisture, which gives it a smooth, glowing look.”
13. Stay plucky.
Well-groomed and shaped eyebrows help frame your face, drawing attention to your eyes and not any flaws you might want to hide.
12. Pick your neckline carefully.
Your face shape, hairstyle, neck shape, and shoulder structure all matter when you’re choosing a neckline, but Haver says there is one that works on pretty much everyone.
“A classic V-neck with a collar creates a linear line that makes us look taller and thinner, and the bit of a collar detracts from the appearance of an older neck while spotlighting our face.”
11. Take care of your skin.
Make sure you wash and moisturize on a daily basis, but never with anything that will dry out your skin.
Find a morning and night moisturizer and avoid toners that contain stringent or alcohol.
10. Study the color wheel.
As you age, pops of color do you more favors than an all-over hue.
“You can accent your outfit with a modern trend color, but you don’t want to look dated and old by holding on to a trendy color way past it’s expiration date. It’s really not about age but about sophistication – classic neutral colors are always chic.”
9. Dress to flatter your shape.
For example, if you have a wrinkly or sagging neck, don’t wear tight-fitting or crew-neck tops that will squeeze your skin upward, and if you have a large midsection, opt for dark colors.
It’s easy to find tips like these online that should work across the board.
8. Have fun with accessories.
Accent pieces don’t have an age or body type attached, says Haver, so you can really use them to showcase your personality.
“If you opt for classic clothes, which are always chic, a dash of an interesting accent by way of an accessory will instantly keep the look modern and fresh so you maintain a relevant and youthful appearance.”
7. Don’t forget about your hands.
A woman’s age shows up most often on their hands, so a good hand cream is essential.
You’ll want to find one that contains SPF, and also consider exfoliating regularly.
6. Don’t sacrifice style for comfort.
The older we get, the more we just want to be comfortable everywhere we go, but Haver says that’s not the way to go – you can find something comfortable that also looks great if you’re willing to search for it.
“It’s well worth trying on different footwear brands to find the shoes that are the most stylish and comfortable for your particular foot.”
5. Embrace a colorful plate.
Vitamin K, which is found in abundance in kale and other green vegetables, helps your blood coagulate and reduces the impact of bruising.
Red veggies, like tomatoes, contain something called lycopene, which protects the skin from UV rays.
4. Stress is your enemy.
Plenty of studies have shown that stress ages your cells – but also that this aging can be reversed with lifestyle changes that include stress management, says psychiatrist Judith Orloff.
“When you reduce stress and conflict, you are turning off stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, and activating endorphins, the natural painkillers in your body, which makes everything about you more youthful.”
3. Put down the makeup.
Go simple, with pink, radiant hues that remind people of natural youth, says makeup artist from What Not To Wear, Carmindy.
“As we age our skin loosens and is no as taut as it once was, so the more makeup you apply, the more it can move, settle, and travel. Less makeup will adhere to mature skin much better so you stay looking fresh all day.”
2. Use highlighter.
Carmindy’s signature move is to “highlight the eyes using a cream or powder pearlescent champagne hue. Apply it only under the eyebrows and on the inside corners of the eyes.”
When you’re going for eyeshadow, she recommends lighter neutral hues like light brown, quartz, or taupe in a pearl or matte formula.
1. Fishy benefits.
Salmon and other oily fish are rich in DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol), a compound that helps tone muscle.
Eating the fish a couple of times a week gives you the same benefits as expensive creams that contain the product.