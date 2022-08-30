30 Words of Advice From People Who Are 100-Years-Old
Are you in the mood for some words of wisdom?
Well, you’re in the right place!
Because today you’re going to hear some advice from people who have hit the 100-year mark in their lives.
So, listen up, because these folks have been around for a long time and know the ways of the world.
Let’s take a look.
1. Enjoy it.
“Take it easy, enjoy life, what will be will be.
Sleep well, have a Bailey’s Irish Cream before bed if you have a cold—you will wake up fine the next morning.”
2. Make the best of it.
“You have to be lucky, but I made the best of things when bad things happened.
I also ate prunes every single day.”
3. Keep on keepin’ on.
“Keep yourself alert, active, and educated.
Beat to your own drum.”
4. Find a cause.
“Never run out of responsibility; if you don’t have one, find one. Find a cause and knock yourself out for it.
It will enhance your brainpower, interest in life, and keep you alive longer. I’m alert because I work.
Virtue is its own reward.”
5. Find your tools.
“Look inside your soul and find your tools. We all have tools and have to live with the help of them. I have two tools: my words and my images.
I used my typewriter, computer, and my cameras to fight injustice. Whenever I see a possibility of helping people who are in danger, I want to help them.”
6. Easy as that.
“Mind your own business, and don’t eat junk food.”
7. Love is all you need.
“Be lovable.
I’ve lived a long life because there are so many people who love me.”
8. An important one.
“Learning new things makes you happy and keeps your mind active.”
9. Laughter is good for you.
“Laughter keeps you healthy. You can survive by seeing the humor in everything. Thumb your nose at sadness; turn the tables on tragedy.
You can’t laugh and be angry, you can’t laugh and feel sad, you can’t laugh and feel envious.”
10. Slow it down.
“I try to take the time to look at and appreciate the smaller things that make this life beautiful.
When I do that, time slows.”
11. Be active!
“I participate in lots of activities.
I play Bingo, do meditation and crafts, and attend fitness classes, like Zumba Gold for seniors, chair yoga, and sittercise…
I don’t miss happy hour either! I drop in three times a week.”
12. Do what you love.
“You have to love what you do. if you find a job you love, you will never have to work a day in your life.”
13. Amen!
“Keep an open mind, and things seem less strange.”
14. Bingo!
“When you laugh at yourself, you prevent others from laughing at you.”
15. Lose the stress.
“I don’t like stress. I can’t stand arguing. If anybody is fussing, I’m gone.
I like to be around positive people, people who lift you up not bring you down.”
16. Let’s hope so!
“Try not to eat anything that’s healthy.
It’s true. I eat whatever I want.
The secret to longevity is ice cream.”
17. Stay sharp.
“It’s just as important to take care of your mind. I take two classes… and I’ve studied everything from anti-Semitism to current events.”
18. Family.
“You get one family, so stick with them. But it depends if these hardships are financial or emotional or other types. Stick it out.
Some days are worse than others, and you have to be ok with that. The night is darkest before dawn.”
19. Good to know.
“For less than seven years I had a mortgage.
I paid everything outright, and I’ve lived that way until today.
That is the secret to longevity right there.”
20. Get involved.
“It’s wonderful to live long. Until one is 60 years old, it is easy to work for one’s family and to achieve one’s goals.
But in our later years, we should strive to contribute to society. Since the age of 65, I have worked as a volunteer. I still put in 18 hours seven days a week and love every minute of it.”
21. You got this.
“I try to have enough trust and confidence in myself to deal with things as they come.”
22. Yes!
“Always listen to the other person. You’ll learn something.
Try to sit back, because you will learn a lot more listening to others than telling them what you know.”
23. You don’t need that stuff.
“Don’t be crazy about amassing material things.
Remember: you don’t know when your number is up, and you can’t take it with you to the next place.”
24. Hey, ladies!
“This is some advice for the ladies.
Don’t marry an older man, marry a younger one.”
25. Crucial.
“To stay healthy always, take the stairs and carry your own stuff.
I take two stairs at a time, to get my muscles moving.”
26. Inspiration.
“My inspiration is Robert Browning’s poem ‘Abt Vogler.’ My father used to read it to me. It encourages us to make big art, not small scribbles.
It says to try to draw a circle so huge that there is no way we can finish it while we are alive. All we see is an arch; the rest is beyond our vision but it is there in the distance.”
27. Make your own rules.
“We all remember how as children, when we were having fun, we often forgot to eat or sleep.
I believe that we can keep that attitude as adults, too. It’s best not to tire the body with too many rules such as lunchtime and bedtime.”
28. Eat well.
“For breakfast I drink coffee, a glass of milk, and some orange juice with a tablespoon of olive oil in it. Olive oil is great for the arteries and keeps my skin healthy.
Lunch is milk and a few cookies, or nothing when I am too busy to eat. I never get hungry because I focus on my work. Dinner is veggies, a bit of fish and rice, and, twice a week, 100 grams of lean meat.”
29. Question it.
“When a doctor recommends you take a test or have some surgery, ask whether the doctor would suggest that his or her spouse or children go through such a procedure.
Contrary to popular belief, doctors can’t cure everyone. So why cause unnecessary pain with surgery? I think music and animal therapy can help more than most doctors imagine.”
30. The best policy.
“Be honest. I’ve rarely lied. And when you are honest with people, it comes back to you, and they are honest with you.
It’s too much work keeping up with a lie. You don’t need the extra stress.”
