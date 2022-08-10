A Teacher Responded to Claims That Teachers Only Work 8-9 Months per Year
Anyone who tries to argue that teachers don’t work hard or don’t work enough needs to have their head examined, in my humble opinion.
A 26-year-old teacher named Kyle Cohen shared a video on TikTok talking about how much money he made during his first year teaching fourth grade in Cleveland, Ohio.
That number was $31,000
A lot of people who saw the video commented on it.
One person said,
“Don’t get me wrong. 31K$ is not a lot. But also notice he said first year. Teachers are able to increase their salaries drastically. Plus their time off.
Another viewer remarked,
“If teachers aren’t so opinionated, maybe they would make more. They shouldn’t be allowed to teach their opinion. Teach facts only.”
A third TikTok viewer added,
“But you knew that when you STARTED college and when you started the job…”
Cohen decided to respond to one viewer who said teachers only work 8-9 months per year.
When he broke down the math, Cohen figured out that he only made about $14 per hour.
Take a look and see what he had to say.
And he posted another video on TikTok where he gave some great advice to people who are considering getting into the teaching field.