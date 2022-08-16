Aug 16, 2022
A Woodworker Turned Coffee Beans Into a Coffee Mug
Now, this is a cool idea…and I can almost guarantee that you’ve never seen something like this pulled off before.
A woodworker named Preston Miller used his woodturning machine to turn a bag of coffee into a coffee MUG.
Yes, for real.
Miller took a bag of coffee, mixed some epoxy in, and used the woodturner to turn the whole thing into a cylindrical shape.
Then, Miller put a wooden base on the bottom of his new shape and completed his project of turning this contraption into a mug.
Miller even made a wooden lid with a hole in it so he can drink out of his new creation any time he wants to.
Watch the whole video below to see how Miller pulled off this unique project.
Categories: DESIGN
Tags: · coffee, coffee mugs, woodworker, woodworking