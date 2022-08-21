Former Walmart Employee Reveals How They Trick People Into Not Stealing From Self-Checkout
Shoplifting is a big no-no, so don’t even think about it…but you probably already knew that, didn’t you? Nevertheless, today we’re going to dig into some tricks of the trade, so to speak.
Have you ever wondered how businesses big and small try to cut down on stealing from their stores? Walmart loses a whopping $3 billion each year due to shoplifting, so you can imagine that the bigwigs there do everything in their power to minimize losses.
A former Walmart employee named Athenia Camacho posted a video on TikTok where she broke down how workers there try to cut down on shoplifting.
Camacho says that one way workers at Walmart combat theft is that the employees who watch over the self-checkout stations have a handy device at their disposal. These devices allow Walmart employees to temporarily pause purchases that customers are in the process of making so an employee has to come over to help because items won’t scan.
So basically the workers act like there is something wrong with the self-checkout machine and then they force the customer to go to a register where an actual human being is working so they have to empty their bags and start all over…and you know nothing is getting by the people actually ringing your items up.
Take a look at Camacho’s TikTok video below to hear all of her insight into this topic.
@obeygoddess Walmart Secrets🤫 from a former Walmart employee🔆 (Part 1) #walmart #jobsecrets #walmartsyncalong #fyp #thetea #whatsgoingon #tea #fypシ ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Pretty clever, huh?