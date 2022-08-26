Hilarious And True Posts About What Working is Really Like
Do you remember when you were a little kid and you wondered what having a job was REALLY like?
Turns out it probably wasn’t exactly like you thought it would be, right?
And these posts about what working today is really like are right on the money.
Take a look.
1. Read the whole thing.
Sounds about right.
2. Do as the crabs do.
Sounds like a plan, right?
3. This boss is doing it right.
Thanks for this!
4. Makes sense, right?
You would think so…
5. Yes and Yes!
Preach, brother!
Reminder: if a team runs itself for six months while you hire a manager, you shouldn't be hiring, you should be promoting.
— Matt Wallaert (@mattwallaert) November 18, 2020
6. Interesting, huh?
How did that happen?
Watching people who largely make less than $40,000 a year talk about how raising the minimum wage would destroy the economy is one of the most impressive examples of Stockholm Syndrome I’ve ever seen.
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) February 2, 2021
7. Greedy as all get-out.
This is ridiculous.
Chipotle: 26% profit increase. Raising prices.
Starbucks: 31% profit increase. Raising prices.
McDonalds: 59% profit increase. Raising prices.
Shell/Mobile/BP: 60% profit increase. Raising prices.
There's not a labor shortage.
This isn't inflation.
It is 100% corporate greed.
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 11, 2022
8. Not going back.
Is your house your comfort zone?
9. That didn’t work out.
Back to the unemployment line for you!
10. Three things…
Especially the last one!
11. The priorities are all messed up.
You better believe it!