Interesting Photos That Show You a Side of the World You’ve Never Seen
It’s good to try to be a lifelong learner.
Some folks stop seeking information out as soon as they’re done with school and maybe they lose a step or two…
But today we want to invite everyone in to check out these interesting photos that will surprise you and make you think.
Check them out!
1. White apples?!?!
Have you seen one of these before?
These white apples that grow in my yard. from mildlyinteresting
2. Very impressive!
How did they pull this off?
I stacked 65 jenga blocks on one block from mildlyinteresting
3. Whoa, that’s wild!
Do you want to eat that?
4. Looks pretty swanky.
A little different than the U.S.
For anyone curious, this is what a birthing suite looks like in a public Danish hospital from mildlyinteresting
5. Not even close…
Nice try, though.
6. When nature calls.
They must be used to it over there.
In Germany we have "puke sinks" in some public places that have events like the Oktoberfest. from mildlyinteresting
7. The power of nature.
You don’t see that every day.
A storm literally picked up and moved this road from mildlyinteresting
8. You’ll be able to eat it soon…
Just hold your horses.
This is what pineapples look like when they’re flowering from mildlyinteresting
9. This is pretty creepy.
Looks like a horror movie!
Anonychia Congenita – no fingernails from Damnthatsinteresting
10. Brush up on your history.
“United States of the Earth” has a nice ring to it.
A list of American Amendments that were never approved. from mildlyinteresting
11. Did you know these existed?
We sure didn’t!
my husband got tipped with a $10 coin at work tonight from mildlyinteresting
