People Share Their Funny “Emotional Support” Objects
We hear a lot about emotional support animals these days, but not everyone is cut out to have an actual animal…
So why not choose something else and have an emotional support OBJECT?
Not a bad idea, right?
Check out what these folks use instead of animals to help them get through the day.
1. You are all of us!
Keep it coming!
that’s my emotional support room-temperature iced coffee with an inch of water floating on top
— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) August 16, 2022
2. Sound familiar?
I bet it does to a lot of you…
That’s my emotional support stack of unread books on my nightstand.
— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 17, 2022
3. Uh oh…
Which one are you talking about?
No babe thats my emotional support conspiracy theory
— not (@notkylascan) August 2, 2022
4. All the time.
Gotta navigate between them!
thats my emotional support 20 chrome tabs i have to have open at all times
— Caelid resident Rui Zhong 猩红腐败 (@rzhongnotes) January 20, 2022
5. Don’t want to ruin them.
Just keep ’em clean.
Sir, that’s my emotional support stack of blank notebooks which I will never use because I’m too afraid of ruining them.
— Icona 📚 (@iconawrites) August 18, 2022
6. You still under there?
Oh good, I thought you left…
The monster under the bed is my certified emotional support animal
— Tori (@ToriTheMom) August 11, 2022
7. Put it on everything!
Live it up!
Dutch people be like: that’s my emotional support mayonnaise
— de ideologie begrijper (@KleinpasteThijs) August 10, 2022
8. It never ends…
What’s the number up to now?
no no, that’s my emotional support stack of unwashed coffee mugs under my desk
— Paul Sloan (@paulthomasloan) August 22, 2022
9. Sounds perfect!
You’re gonna need it!
My emotional support tequila fits nicely in my carryon.
— Mama Llama (@justamom819) August 22, 2022
10. That’s nice.
Be gentle with it.
My emotional support bong needs me
— Clumsy (@Dani_elephant1) August 20, 2022
11. Forever and ever, Amen.
PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE.
that’s my emotional support do not disturb status turned on
— LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) August 19, 2022
