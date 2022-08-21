Aug 21, 2022

Poll Shows How Often Men Change Their Bedsheets Vs. Women

Let’s get it together, guys…

Because by the looks of the polls you’re going to hear about, you’ve got a nasty habit when it comes to how often you change your bedsheets.

A poll conducted of British people by YouGov in 2014 showed that the most popular answer was that people washed their sheets every two weeks. This constituted 35% of those polled.

Once a week came in second place with 33%.

Screen Shot 2022 08 17 at 11.33.54 AM Poll Shows How Often Men Change Their Bedsheets Vs. Women

Photo Credit: YouGov

YouGov conducted a poll of Americans in 2016 and it found that men are much dirtier in their bed sheet habits than women are. 44% of women said they cleaned their sheets once a week or more, compared to 32% of men.

Come on, guys!

Screen Shot 2022 08 17 at 11.37.16 AM Poll Shows How Often Men Change Their Bedsheets Vs. Women

Photo Credit: YouGov

According to the Sleep Foundation, you should wash your sheets once a week. And if you have pets that sleep in bed with you, every 3 or 4 days is recommended.

If you need a nudge in the right direction when it comes to this, here’s some info that will gross you out: humans shed about 8.8 pounds of skin cells every year and a lot of that ends up in our beds. Also, bed sheets accumulate body fluids, dirt, sweat, and oils, so you should make an effort to stay on a consistent washing schedule.

Oh, one more thing: the typical used mattress can have anywhere from 100,000 to 10 million dust mites in it…so you know what you have to do.

Yuck!

Screen Shot 2022 08 17 at 9.49.46 AM Poll Shows How Often Men Change Their Bedsheets Vs. Women

Photo Credit: Unsplash,Max Titov

