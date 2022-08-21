Poll Shows How Often Men Change Their Bedsheets Vs. Women
Let’s get it together, guys…
Because by the looks of the polls you’re going to hear about, you’ve got a nasty habit when it comes to how often you change your bedsheets.
A poll conducted of British people by YouGov in 2014 showed that the most popular answer was that people washed their sheets every two weeks. This constituted 35% of those polled.
Once a week came in second place with 33%.
YouGov conducted a poll of Americans in 2016 and it found that men are much dirtier in their bed sheet habits than women are. 44% of women said they cleaned their sheets once a week or more, compared to 32% of men.
Come on, guys!
According to the Sleep Foundation, you should wash your sheets once a week. And if you have pets that sleep in bed with you, every 3 or 4 days is recommended.
If you need a nudge in the right direction when it comes to this, here’s some info that will gross you out: humans shed about 8.8 pounds of skin cells every year and a lot of that ends up in our beds. Also, bed sheets accumulate body fluids, dirt, sweat, and oils, so you should make an effort to stay on a consistent washing schedule.
Oh, one more thing: the typical used mattress can have anywhere from 100,000 to 10 million dust mites in it…so you know what you have to do.
Yuck!