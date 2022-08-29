This Is How to Blur Your House on Google Street View
There doesn’t seem to be much privacy left in the world these days, and if you want certain details of your life to remain private, you have to proactively take steps to make sure it happens.
If you’ve spent any time at all on Google Street View, you know that you can zoom around streets all over the world and see a lot of details about where and how people live. It’s really extraordinary but it’s also invasive for people who don’t want that kind of information out there.
And if you’re one of the people who doesn’t want that kind of information available to anyone on the planet, there’s something you can do about it.
You can blur your house on Google Street View by following these steps:
- Go to Google Maps and type in your address.
- Go to Street View mode by dragging the yellow human-shaped icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen onto the map in front of your house.
- When your house is in view, click “Report a problem” in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- Next, center the red box on your home. Then select “My home” in the “Request blurring” field.
- Write in the provided field why you want your house blurred. It could be safety issues, etc.
- Enter your email address, then click “Submit”.
- You will receive an email from Google when the blurring is done or they may ask you to be more specific in a follow-up message.
And keep in mind that this is permanent, so there’s no going back if you decide to take action.
Would you do this? Do you care about more privacy or do you want people to see your house online?
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · google, google street view, technology, top