Why Do People Propose On One Knee? Here’s One Theory…
Love is in the air…
And that’s why we’re gonna get the rundown today on the proper way to propose to someone and where this tradition comes from.
There are several ideas about why people propose on one knee but one theory seems to be promising.
According to wedding planner Keith Willard, this practice may date back to when knights would bow down before noblewomen during medieval times. And kneeling was also common during ceremonial rituals and rites of passage. Art from the medieval period shows knights kneeling before noblewomen and feudal lords as a sign of respect.
Willard says that getting down on one knee “places the proposer in a position of submission. Their whole life is now in the other’s hands, with the hope that the other will be kind and loving.”
As far as what knee you’re supposed to propose on, there’s no set rule but most people do it on their left knee because the majority of them are right-handed and it makes it easier to position themselves and open the box with the ring…which is pretty important.
And, while getting down on the left knee is more common, it’s definitely appropriate to propose on your right knee if you’re left-handed or simply if it just suits your fancy!
Now get out there and go fall in love!
