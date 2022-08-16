You Can Rent a Giant Potato Airbnb in Idaho
It only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
The 28-foot house sits just south of downtown Boise and the structure toured all over the United States for seven years to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission.
A tiny home builder named Kristie Wolfe transformed the giant potato structure into an Airbnb property that travelers can rent and stay in.
And don’t let the outside fool you. The inside of this dwelling is pretty darn stylish.
The house has air conditioning, a fireplace, a Queen-size bed…but no Wi-Fi or TV. But who needs that stuff when you’re staying in a giant potato!
And you can get all of this for around $200 a night…and just think of all the cool photos you’ll be able to take.
And below is a photo of the bathroom that’s housed in an old silo about 50 feet from the giant potato house.
Sounds like fun!
If you’re interested in booking the potato Airbnb house, check out the link to the property HERE.
Happy traveling to you!