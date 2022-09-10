10 Funny Questions People Asked About Millennials
Those darn Millennials always seem to be in the spotlight, don’t they?
Whether they’re being made fun of or praised, they have a hard time hiding in the shadows like other generations.
And here are 10 funny questions that people posed about folks in this age group on Twitter.
Take a look!
1. For real.
We’ve had enough!
bruh why do millennials always break out into song when they’re upset 😭
— Adam Koplik (@adamkoplik) February 27, 2021
2. You don’t always have to include that, FYI.
Just so you know…
Why do millennials put “lol” after every sentence? Why were we trained to do this lol
— Alesa :): (@yeswecannabliss) April 29, 2022
3. Not a fan of the zoom.
It is kind of distracting.
why do millennials have to zoom in and out of their face whenever they record a video ranting about something
— Ian (@2AMCLARK) September 1, 2022
4. Please stop that.
Nerd alert!
Why do Millennials compare everything to Harry Potter lol. Like shut the fuck up
— DLzelbub (@awkwardtobehold) April 11, 2020
5. Yeah, yeah, we know…
You’re not special!
why do millennials think they’re special everyone knows what a vhs tape is buddy sit down
— dr bri PHD (@driwithab) May 12, 2020
6. Text overload.
This is pretty annoying.
Why do millennials send dozens of rapid-fire, single-lined, text messages in a row?
Write a paragraph FFS. or maybe puck up the phone? I got off my flight to 46 text notifications. Also, GET OFF MY LAWN. 😂 pic.twitter.com/x231w1si2h
— 🔥Double Dee👠👠 (@DCdebbie) August 27, 2019
7. Have you tried it yet?
Not for everyone…
Why do millennials love kombucha that much
— Lana Denina (@lanadenina) May 31, 2022
8. Could be…
I think you’re on to something…
Why do millennials drink so much? Wonder if it has anything to do with us going to college when Ke$ha, Lil Jon and LMFAO ruled the charts??? pic.twitter.com/A6RaBceGzm
— tré clay (@ihatetreclay) July 18, 2022
9. We know, we know.
You can stop saying that.
Question from my teenage niece and nephew: "Why do millennials open half their sentences saying, As A Millennial…"
— Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) April 22, 2022
10. This is who I am.
Deal with it!
Why do millennials make putting a lot of garlic in their food a personality trait
— derek (@punkbebe_) January 14, 2022
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, millennial, millennials