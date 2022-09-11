Sep 2, 2022

11 Stories About Retail Customers That Are Nice and Wholesome

Hey, it’s not all bad out there!

It seems like we usually only hear horror stories from folks on social media about dealing with customers AND workers in retail, but today we’re gonna flip that idea on its head.

Here are some nice and wholesome stories that happened at stores that might restore your faith in humanity.

1. A very good deed.

You are a saint!

2. This is sweet.

Helping out some old ladies.

3. You don’t have to choose.

Did the right thing.

4. Good boy discount.

Nice work!

5. Hard times.

Don’t let it go to waste.

6. Here come the discounts!

Sad we have to deal with this.

7. Load ’em up.

Cram ’em in there!

8. Here you go.

For the goats.

9. It’s on the house.

And I’ll take care of it.

10. Use it over and over.

What a nice lady!

11. Thanks, Benjamin.

I hope that made it hurt less.

twistedsifter on facebook 11 Stories About Retail Customers That Are Nice and Wholesome

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter