12 Movie Details You Might Have Missed
1. Can’t unsee it!
There it is!
In ‘TOY STORY’ (1995), during the scene where Buzz Lightyear attempts to fly, you can see ©Disney printed on his buttocks. from MovieDetails
2. This is hilarious.
Have a nice trip?
In The Birdcage (1996) Robin Williams’ slip and fall during the "shrimp" scene was not planned. Williams really fell and he, Hank Azaria, and Dan Futterman are holding back laughter. from MovieDetails
3. They just knew…
Hey, it’s Rufus!
In Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Rufus never introduces himself. His name is given to the present Bill and Ted by the future Bill and Ted creating a bootstrap paradox as the information has no traceable origin. from MovieDetails
4. That was polite.
Oh wait, that’s a mistake…
In Terminator 2 (1991) Dyson holds the door open for the camera man. from MovieDetails
5. It’s all full circle.
That’s pretty cool.
In Knives Out (2019), Joseph Gordon Levitt voices a detective in a TV show that Marta’s sister is watching. Levitt has a cameo in all of Rian Johnson’s movies. from MovieDetails
6. DeVito strikes again!
Now, that is commitment.
In a show of true commitment to character, Danny Devito ate a raw fish for this scene in Batman Returns (1992). from MovieDetails
7. Totally adlibbed.
A classic film, don’t you agree?
one of the funniest lines in "Zoolander" (2001) was ad-libbed. JP Prewitt (David Duchovny) spends a full minute explaining why male models are being used for evil. Stiller forgot his next line, so he repeated: "But why male models?" Duchovny rolled with it: "Are you serious? I just told you that!" from MovieDetails
8. Forgot to cut that out.
Sorry about that!
In Jurassic Park(1993), there is a scene where the raptor opens the door to the kitchen and you can spot an operator grab the raptor’s tail. from MovieDetails
9. Brothers on screen.
I did not know that!
In Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), the poolside bartender is played by an actor credited under the nickname Dr. Toad, but his real name was Robert Todd Williams, and he was Robin Williams’ older brother. A vintner by trade in real-life, this was his only film appearance. from MovieDetails
10. Leading the viewer.
Makes perfect sense.
In Tenet’s (2020) opening scene, although we aren’t introduced to the main character, the viewers eye is pulled towards him because his visor is clear, while all the other soldiers visors are fogged up. from MovieDetails
11. Just out to dinner.
Nothing to see here.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie — 2020. Will Ferrell makes a cameo without any lines & zero reference. I did a double take and had to rewind! from MovieDetails
12. Just play along.
Didn’t see that coming!
In ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ (1953) Jane Russell’s pool sequence was supposed to end with a muscleman diving over her, but she was accidentally clipped by his foot and knocked into the water. “I wasn’t supposed to end up in the pool at all,” she later said, “but it turned out better that way.” from MovieDetails
