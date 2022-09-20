Christina Applegate Shared Her Struggle With Multiple Sclerosis
When a major celebrity has an illness and they speak out about it, it sheds more light and awareness on the affliction. And that’s what has happened since actress Christina Applegate announced that she has Multiple Sclerosis in 2021.
The star is known for her early role on TV’s Married…With Children and more recently for the Netflix series Dead To Me and she’s been in the public eye since she was a teenager.
Applegate is no stranger to health issues as she is a breast cancer survivor and she has periodically talked publicly about her struggle with M.S.
She said on her Twitter account, “With MS, most exercises can be scary due to numbness in feet and legs. So sitting and knowing I’m still using my body is awesome.”
And when she turned 50 last year, Applegate tweeted, “I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try.”
We hope Applegate has more good days than bad as she bravely fights against M.S.!
