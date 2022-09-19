Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Opens Up About the Challenges of Growing Up With Famous Parents
Growing up is tough under any circumstances, but coming of age as the son of beloved celebrities definitely presents its own challenges.
And 32-year-old Chet Hanks opened up about the challenges he’s faced growing up as the son of Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
He says, “I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me … ‘Bro, f**k these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want, so they are trying to f**king throw their shade at you so you can feel s**tty about yourself because they are jealous.’ I needed to hear that.”
He added, “I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”
Hanks also says it was hard to convince people that he was spoiled or entitled despite who his parents are. He said, “It was extremely hard to break down their walls. So, I encountered a lot of disdain, a lot of animosity and negativity because everybody was just prepared to h**e my guts. People kinda did f**k with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face. It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip and s**t talking.”
View this post on Instagram
Hanks also admitted that, despite the challenges, he was lucky to grow up the way he did: “There’s a lot of advantages, but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s**t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes, and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”
Check out everything Hanks had to say about his upbringing in the video below.
