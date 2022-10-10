10 Things You Learn in College Immediately That They Didn’t Teach You in High School
I bet you think you’re pretty smart…
Hey, I’m not talkin’ trash! I think a lot of people who went to college thought they were pretty bright when they set out on their own.
But, oh, how quickly they all learn…
Check out what people had to say about what you learn right away when you go away to college.
1. Good luck with that…
Don’t crush her dreams…yet.
The girl next to me is talking on the phone and says “my first day of classes as a freshman is over, isn’t it crazy that in just 4 years I’ll be working at my dream job” ….should I tell her?
— Lexi (@alexuslemasters) August 14, 2018
2. They’re a strange breed.
No one else like them…
half of college professors are like “you can know nothing about me except my name” and the other half are like “and that’s why my wife left me! anyway what’s up with y’all”
— lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) November 1, 2018
3. Good for you!
Really reaching for the sky!
Me in HS: yeah I’m involved in 16 clubs, have a 4.0 and I’m on 4 sports teams
Me now: so good news, I’m passing
— JackJerry (@jack_jerry07) April 3, 2019
4. Sure it will!
Don’t even worry about it!
every high school teacher: that shit won’t fly in college
that shit in college: 🦅🛫🦉🐝🦇🚀🛸🚁
— navi ✰ (@prettyboynavi) August 3, 2022
5. This is TRUTH.
Welcome…
a tip for everyone starting their freshman year of college soon: nobody cares about you. did u just trip in front of a few people? no one gives a shit. are u lost? don’t be afraid to ask a random person. no one cares. about anything. we’re all dead here.
— Akshay Singh Thakur (@st_akshay) February 23, 2018
6. Students do this.
They just disappear…
Yesterday a girl walked into class with an iced coffee and my prof told her she couldn’t have it so she just walked out and never came back and I can’t stop thinking about it
— Rachel Walters (@rachelhelenw) January 31, 2019
7. Got it all figured out.
He’s a genius!
In high school we judged everyone but in college you see someone riding past you on a razor scooter wearing a snuggie and it’s like “that is a smart man”
— Brittany:)) (@Brittany_1283) April 3, 2019
8. Just get rid of them.
Not cool anymore.
to whoever needed to see this:
throw away your empty liquor bottles, they’re not decor
— COMIC DOCTOR 🇿🇼👩⚕️ (@tavonga_chinez) June 15, 2021
9. It’s a race to the finish.
But then you get to chill!
going to school inbetween thanksgiving and christmas break feels like the last lap in mario kart where the music is all fast and gets really stressful
— hannah ⤵️✋🏼 (@SUPERSENDSAUCE) November 26, 2018
10. Ended up in the same place.
That’ll show him!
some kid in the library is bragging loudly about how he got a 35 on the ACT well sir I signed up for the ACT but forgot I did and missed the test and we still ended up at the same school how does that make you feel
— s*d (@06fordexplorer) March 3, 2019