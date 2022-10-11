Oct 2, 2022

11 Things You Learn in College That They Didn’t Teach You in High School

You may think you know it all and that you’re prepared for college after you finish high school, but you need to listen up today…

Because you have a lot to learn!

And these fine folks were nice enough to share the things that they learned in college IMMEDIATELY.

Take a look at what they had to say.

1. Well, it does.

Now you know!

2. You’ll learn this very early on.

Might as well just go…

3. Nobody cares.

So just do your own thing!

4. Of course…

Always works out that way.

5. Get out of my seat!

What were they thinking?!?!

6. You deserve it!

Treat yourself.

7. Yeah, pretty much.

It is what it is.

8. They can be absent minded.

That’s being nice about it…

9. Stay away!

Running out of space over here…

10. Where am I?

This isn’t going well…

11. You need a nap.

You’ve been working hard!

twistedsifter on facebook 11 Things You Learn in College That They Didn’t Teach You in High School

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter