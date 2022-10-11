11 Things You Learn in College That They Didn’t Teach You in High School
You may think you know it all and that you’re prepared for college after you finish high school, but you need to listen up today…
Because you have a lot to learn!
And these fine folks were nice enough to share the things that they learned in college IMMEDIATELY.
Take a look at what they had to say.
1. Well, it does.
Now you know!
every high school teacher: that shit won’t fly in college
that shit in college: 🦅🛫🦉🐝🦇🚀🛸🚁
— navi ✰ (@prettyboynavi) August 3, 2022
2. You’ll learn this very early on.
Might as well just go…
Y’all ever skip class and then have the post skip class depression? Like damn i should’ve just went
— Keylan M. Chapman (@Dtxmarcellee) February 5, 2019
3. Nobody cares.
So just do your own thing!
a tip for everyone starting their freshman year of college soon: nobody cares about you. did u just trip in front of a few people? no one gives a shit. are u lost? don’t be afraid to ask a random person. no one cares. about anything. we’re all dead here.
— Akshay Singh Thakur (@st_akshay) February 23, 2018
4. Of course…
Always works out that way.
Welcome to college. Where every single person is smarter than you except for the 3 people in your group project.
— Casey Wright ☀️ (@WrightToLife) October 11, 2018
5. Get out of my seat!
What were they thinking?!?!
High school: "assigned seating is so dumb"
College: "why is someone in my seat? That's my seat…they know I sit there every class"
— College Student (@ColIegeStudent) July 14, 2022
6. You deserve it!
Treat yourself.
My first college test I got a 68 and actually cried in the classroom.
Today I got a 52 on an exam and I took myself out for chicken tenders
— gabbi (@thisbegrm) October 26, 2017
7. Yeah, pretty much.
It is what it is.
“How do you describe college?”
I’m teaching myself a class that I’m paying for
— Frosty (@Alex_Welch88) October 7, 2018
8. They can be absent minded.
That’s being nice about it…
our professor was 20 minutes into lecture before realizing 1. he wasn’t sharing his slides 2. he wasn’t recording the lecture 3. he had his computer muted so he couldn’t hear us 4. wasn’t checking the chat and 5. had his phone on silent so the TAs couldn’t get ahold of him hahaha
— javi (@jcove__) March 12, 2020
9. Stay away!
Running out of space over here…
Parents need to stop encouraging their kids to go to college because there is just not enough parking to go around
— The Common Man (@tcm97) July 16, 2018
10. Where am I?
This isn’t going well…
How do people find their soul mate in the first 2 months of college it took me 4 months just to find the administration building
— Julia (@julliiab) January 21, 2016
11. You need a nap.
You’ve been working hard!
me in high school: *goes to school for 7 hours, straight to track practice, then work* whose tired? not me!
me in college: *goes to one class at 11am* welp, time for a nap. i’m exhausted. what a long day
— allison (@Allison_Muehl) May 1, 2018