13 People Share Interesting Secrets From Their Jobs
All jobs and industries out there have secrets that the people in charge try to keep out of public view.
But some fine folks on Buzzfeed decided to blow the lid off of all the secrecy in order to let people into some secret worlds.
Let’s see what they had to say.
1. Sad.
“At the senior care facility I work at they use fear-mongering to scare the elderly out of their homes to move into the facility.
They tell them that they could d** alone and not be remembered or waste away alone for the short time they have left.”
2. School days.
“As an elementary school teacher, we’re encouraged (told by admin) to focus mostly on the ‘medium’ kids at my school.
My school takes a diagnostic test at the beginning, middle, and end of the year and that’s part of how the school gets graded. Kids with high scores at the beginning will already do well on the end-of-year test, so we can essentially ignore them. Low-scoring kids are unlikely to be high enough by the end of the year, so help them a little but they’re not the main focus.
Medium kids are the most likely to get high enough scores by the end of the year (better scores mean more funding), so they’re supposed to get the most attention. We want to give all the students the attention they need and deserve, but we only have so much time to do so, especially with one of us and 30 of them.”
3. Nice and fresh.
“All cakes at a grocery store are brought in frozen and icing comes in buckets.
Asking for a ‘fresh cake’ means that we’ll microwave it to be warm before we ice it.”
4. Just kids.
“I’m a mental health counselor and sometimes counselors are forced to give a diagnosis.
Often times based on contracts and counties, what is said to be ODD is really trauma or untreated ADHD.
With that many kids diagnosed with ADHD or ADD may just be, well, kids.”
5. Awful.
“I’m an EMT and I learned that the storage containers outside of my hospital’s ERs are usually filled with the overflow of d**d bodies.”
6. Withholding funds.
“My company withheld refunds for as long as legally possible, submitted them to be processed, then delayed them a further 90 days during COVID to prevent bankruptcy.
This is a company with 9,000 employees. I’m one of three low-level employees who were aware of this and it made me hate working for a place I used to love.
Whilst I understand why, the lying that the customer service guys were doing to the customers (they were unaware they were lying) just made me question their ethics.”
7. That’s bad.
“Social workers at my job will sometimes give money to clients ‘anonymously’ or bribe other businesses to give better quality service out of their own pockets.
We don’t officially condone this, but it doesn’t change the fact that the cost of living is too high, government assistance is worth s**t, and most clients struggle to find work for a long time.”
8. That’s not good.
“The factory I work at makes plastic bags for food packaging.
After our breaks, we’re supposed to wash our hands before returning to the production line in case we have residual food particles on our hands, especially peanuts and other allergens or meats, grease, and things that could contaminate the plastic bags.
Probably 95% of the people working here don’t wash their hands after breaks.”
9. All the wrong reaons.
“I’m a mental health counselor!
Something I learned is that many counselors go into the field for the wrong reasons, whether they know it or not.
Some find it as a means of healing their own trauma, proving others wrong, or state they want to help, but only with certain communities, especially if the counselor themselves is white and rich.”
10. Why?
“I worked at a hotel and I discovered they throw away bird nests even with eggs or baby birds in them.
They do all that because they could make the balconies dirty, but they don’t install something to prevent them from nesting on the upper beams of the balcony.
Even some guests thought that s**t was totally fine, but couldn’t do it themself. Ironic.”
11. Wow.
“I work for a homeless shelter for women.
We tell applicants for the shelter to come to the office to do a screening form and to find out about bed availability. Based on the information we receive, management determines if they are a ‘good fit.’
This means if they have mental health issues, are ‘too old’ or ‘too young,’ have a boyfriend, or are simply just ‘not a good fit,’ we tell them there are no beds available.
We are not supposed to know that we definitely discriminate against people and their situations.”
12. The circle of life.
“I work at a mortuary and I can tell you that even if your loved one isn’t embalmed, a lot of work goes into cleaning their bodies and making them look like they’re sleeping when you come to view the body.
It is rare for someone to d** with a peaceful look on their face.”
13. Dive bar.
“I work in a dive bar with lots of pool tables and gambling going on.
The owner has a suspicious amount of money and apparently, he’s trafficking drugs out the back.”
