A Corporate Worker Left Her Job to Be Happier as a Barista and The Internet Responded
Hey, the corporate world isn’t for everyone.
Some people never dare to dip their toe into that universe and some give it a shot and realize that the grind just doesn’t work for them.
And a woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she left a corporate job to work as a barista at Starbucks and that the change made her happier than ever.
In the caption of the video, the woman said:
“Financial wellness didn’t click for me until I finally left the desk job that was draining me to return to the barista role I loved. Up until that point, doing anything unconventional or making any move not seen as financially sound TERRIFIED ME.
I am forever grateful that I took the leap (or step backward as many, many people told me) bc I’ve never been happier, more grounded, or more financially secure. There are no rules, do what works for you.”
Take a look at what she had to say in the video below.
@thebudgetingbarista Financial wellness didnt click for me until I finally left the desk job that was draining me to return to the barista role I loved. Up until that point, doing anything unconventional or making any move not seen as financially sound TERRIFIED ME. I am forever grateful that I took the leap (or step backward as many, many people told me) bc I’ve never been happier, more grounded, or more financially secure. There are no rules, do what works for you. #baristatok ♬ original sound – NO1
Folks on TikTok shared their thoughts about what she had to say.
One person said,
“I relate to this DEEPLY! When my body is aching from all the physical requirements of being a bartender I think back to the misery I felt…”
Another viewer said,
“You know what I did the same move except instead of Starbucks I went to a family owned shop.”
And this TikTokker commented,
“Omg I’m working an office job and Starbucks on the weekends. Been a partner for 7 years and truly miss being full time. Just doesn’t pay enough.”
A person agreed with the video’s message and said,
“Love this. What works for some of us drains another. We have to learn to live in sync with everyone’s frequencies.”
The woman who posted the video said in an email, “The main point I try to get across is that a traditional 9-5 isn’t the only option and that you’re job does not define your worth. There are so many different ways to live and only you know the best option for you.”
Bottom line: do what works for you!