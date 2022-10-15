A Guy’s Helpful Advice About How to Get Rich Got People Talking
The subject of money can be uncomfortable for some folks. People tend to think wanting it is unsavory, having it makes you evil, and making it means you take advantage of others.
Nothing could be further from the truth. With wealth, you gain freedom. And, with that freedom, there’s no limit to how many people you can help or causes you can support.
A Twitter user Naval created a thread with wisdom about how to think smart when it comes to money. Scroll through these 15 posts and start to see your own potential for gaining wealth, freedom, and happiness.
Part One
Understand that ethical wealth creation is possible. If you secretly despise wealth, it will elude you.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Two
You’re not going to get rich renting out your time. You must own equity – a piece of a business – to gain your financial freedom.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Three
Pick an industry where you can play long term games with long term people.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Four
Play iterated games. All the returns in life, whether in wealth, relationships, or knowledge, come from compound interest.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Five
Don't partner with cynics and pessimists. Their beliefs are self-fulfilling.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Six
Arm yourself with specific knowledge, accountability, and leverage.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Seven
Specific knowledge is found by pursuing your genuine curiosity and passion rather than whatever is hot right now.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Eight
When specific knowledge is taught, it’s through apprenticeships, not schools.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Nine
Embrace accountability, and take business risks under your own name. Society will reward you with responsibility, equity, and leverage.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Ten
“Give me a lever long enough, and a place to stand, and I will move the earth.”
– Archimedes
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Eleven
Capital means money. To raise money, apply your specific knowledge, with accountability, and show resulting good judgment.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Twelve
Capital and labor are permissioned leverage. Everyone is chasing capital, but someone has to give it to you. Everyone is trying to lead, but someone has to follow you.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Thirteen
An army of robots is freely available – it's just packed in data centers for heat and space efficiency. Use it.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Fourteen
Leverage is a force multiplier for your judgement.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Part Fifteen
There is no skill called “business.” Avoid business magazines and business classes.
— Naval (@naval) May 31, 2018
Hopefully, this guy’s advice gives you some pointers that you might want to consider using in your own life!
Good luck out there!