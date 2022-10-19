Man Helps Fathers Released from Prison Get Back into Parenthood
In 2017, 57-year-old Oswaldo Ortiz left a toddler daughter behind when he was sentenced to a year in prison for marijuana possession.
He told Good Morning America,
“I used to always tell her, ‘Daddy loves you. Daddy will never, ever abandon you.’
I put those words in her head to make sure she understood that her father is not giving up.”
After he completed his sentence, he went to the nonprofit Fathers’ Uplift. The organization helps dads like Ortiz overcome hardships, such as prison, addiction, and financial problems, so they can be a healthy part of their kids’ lives.
Once at the facility, he, like the other fathers, received a duffel bag filled with items–toothpaste, deodorant, a blanket, and some clothes. He was also provided with transportation and counseling.
The program was started by Charles Daniels, Jr. He thought of Fathers’ Uplift’s Bags for Dads after having a conversation with an imprisoned father. The man told Daniels if he didn’t have support on the outside, he would be back in jail within 48 hours.
According to the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, 800,000 parents are incarcerated and 92 percent of them are dads.
Instead of leaving jail with only the clothes they came in with and a plastic bag with the few belongings they have, released dads can rely on Fathers’ Uplift for bags of essentials, plus a promise they don’t have to be alone.
Daniels understands these dads do care about their children and that they long to be home with them. His own father left when he was only 10 years old. So, he knows what not having a father at home can do to a family.
After becoming a dad himself, Daniels was inspired to start Fathers’ Uplift to help not only incarcerated dads, but others going through divorces or those needing extra help and resources to become the fathers they want to be.
Many of these men didn’t have fathers in their own homes growing up. They don’t know what fatherhood looks like.
But with coaching, counseling, and life skills support from organizations like Fathers’ Uplift, they become more confident and engaged with their kids and at home.
Congrats to Charles Daniels, Jr. for coming up with such a great idea and for putting it into action!