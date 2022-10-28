The Paqui One Chip Challenge Landed a Girl in the Hospital
The Paqui One Chip Challenge that people keep doing is a real head-scratcher. Because, based on the evidence, there’s nothing pleasant about it…
The challenge is simple: people eat one tortilla chip that is so hot and spicy it results in some folks having major complications.
And a TikTok user shared some videos about what happened to her niece when she gave the challenge a shot.
And it didn’t turn out too well for her…
Here’s a video of the woman’s niece bravely eating the Paqui chip
And here’s where her niece ended up…yes, that is a hospital, just so we’re clear.
Oh, boy…here’s how folks responded to the video.
One person said,
“$12 for 1 piece of chip and hospital bills.”
And another viewer responded,
“‘It’s not that bad’ *ends up at the hospital*”.
One person joked,
“Narrator: ‘But it was indeed, that bad.'”
In the video’s comments, the woman who posted the video said,
“So this was my niece her and younger uncle bet 45 for the dumb challenge so she did it the doctors basically told her not to do it again.”
I have a feeling she’ll take the doctor’s advice…
