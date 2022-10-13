Oct 13, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 705

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Come on Trader Joe’s
The picture of sobriety
Drawing doesn’t come naturally to everyone
Guide to mechanical switches
That feeling when you see the ellipses
A misty Golden morning
What are the chances?
Spooky sun without editing
Plutonium in a cloud chamber
Inside a 240-year-old piano
Never let ’em know your next move
Looks cool but unlocks nothing
Scented rearview trees, gamer version
Beautiful no-makeup wedding snap
Atlanta Braves mascot just losing it
Kids say the darndest things
Same tool, different nuts
Super Hornet flying super close to buildings at Brisbane festival
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall
Why are eggs different colors?
A 22-year-old TikToker fooled millions by pretending to be an AI-generated image
New Zealand Woodworker Makes Twisted, Broken Whimsical Furniture
How to Calculate How Much Money Your Free Time Is Worth
Flip your computer monitor vertically. It will change your life.
Don’t Call Them Trash
Could the Internet Archive Go Out Like Napster?
A Parent and Teacher Remind Us of the Importance of Teaching Kids Positive Self-Talk
The Untold Truth Of 7-Eleven’s Famous Slurpee

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Screen Shot 2022 10 07 at 3.31.18 PM The Shirk Report Volume 705

