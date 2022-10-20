Oct 20, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 706

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Better Than Nothin’
Been one of those weeks
Tiny working LEGO computer
Dr. Seuss’s mansion in disrepair
Marine mammal rescue
Will that be cash or charge?
Moon River
Possibly the best wine holder
“Little help here, cameraman?”
Loving the hairless life
Departing
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
“Get down on it”
Hospital food in Australia
Morning Mama
Depressing coffee mug
Oddly-shaped bismuth crystal
The coolest dad ever
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

20 Great Documentary Films You Might Have Missed
‘Skin Cycling’ Is the Buzzy TikTok Trend That Dermatologists Actually Like
Ditch these 11 phrases from your vocabulary
The Best Ways to Spend (or Invest) That $10,000
Why Royal Family Members Are Buried in Lead-Lined Coffins
Mom Imposes a “Screen Detox” and it Changed Her Family’s Life for the Better
Pet medicine is looking a lot more like human medicine — down to the need for doggie blood donors
Björk: Mother, Daughter, Force of Nature
How dating apps sold us an unromantic, dehumanizing idea of romance
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They’ve Had, And Oh Lord, I’m So Embarrassed For Them

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

