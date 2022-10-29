Woman Sparks Debate by Saying That the Laziest Workers Get Promoted the Fastest
Have you had experiences where people you worked with who you considered lazy or even incompetent got promoted ahead of you?
I think it’s safe to say that most of us have seen that happen at one point or another in our working lives.
A woman named Amber is feeling that way in her own career and she decided to post a video on TikTok about she’s fed up with bad people getting ahead at work.
Here’s what she had to say.
@lifeandworkbutbetter #answer to @tiktok_qna #bullying in the workplace, why do the big bad people get the pay raises? #toxicworkplace #toxicworkenvironment #hatemyjob #quittingmyjob #workplacebullying #workplacebullies ♬ original sound – Work Tips & Toxic Bosses
Folks on TikTok who saw the video shared their thoughts about what Amber had to say.
Another viewer commented,
“It’s because the people at the top don’t want to see the working class as human. They think we are lazy & entitled. Why would they want to accommodate us?”
And one person replied,
“Because it’s usually other b**lies at the top moving them up.”
Someone else said,
“Good workers [are] best utilized at the bottom doing the actual work. bad workers make good uppers that don’t even understand the work they’re leading.”
And one viewer commented,
“Insecure management will never hire or promote anyone who is smarter or will challenge their place in the company. They are scared of competent people.”
You never like to see stories like this, but it’s reality for a lot of folks out there…
Just keep on keepin’ on and doing your thing and good things will happen for you!