Woman Talks About a Career Change That Took Her Salary From $28K to $158K
Attention! If you’re looking for a new job, you’ll probably want to listen to what a woman named Charlotte Chaze had to say about her own ascent from making $28,000 per year to her current position which pays her a salary of $158,000.
Chaze shared a video on TikTok where she talked about her journey and she offers up a lot of great advice. She was working as a biomedical researcher and making $28k a year…
And after a few moves she jumped up to $90,000 a year as a senior analyst.
And Chaze went even higher from there.
Check out her TikTok video below to see how she managed to advance so high in her career.
@charlottechaze How to break into tech with data analytics and hit six figures! This is what worked for me: teach yourself in-demand skills and apply for jobs even if you think you’re not qualified, because you may get an offer. Continue to get better at it on the job to get promotions and more job offers. #breakintotech #dataanalytics #careercoach #careeradvice #salarytransparency #sixfigures #6figures #worktok #jobtok #research #quityourjob #quietquitting #9to5 ♬ original sound – Charlotte | Break Into Tech
Chaze also talked to viewers about how they are losing money by being loyal to companies and you should actually be job hunting.
Check it out below.
@charlottechaze Unless you’re getting consistent raises and promotions, it’s in your best interest to job hop. I know you don’t want to disappoint your boss or the person who trained you but it’s not about them. It’s about the company taking advantage of your fear that you’re not worth more. They can lay you off at any moment with no repercussion! #careeradvice #techjobs #jobhopper #jobhop #careercoach #educational #salary #jobtok #worktok ♬ original sound – Charlotte | Break Into Tech
Chaze also made a video where she told viewers that don’t always need a degree to land a job in the tech world.
She said a lot of the students she teaches come from various backgrounds, including hair stylists, truck drivers, and retail workers.
@charlottechaze If you have a degree, great! Leverage it for a higher starting salary! If you don’t have a degree, great! Apply anyway! #breakintotech #datatok #dataanalytics #degree #jobtok #worktok #careertok #monstersinc ♬ original sound – kaleboat
You can check out Chaze’s free job resources and her resume template HERE.
Happy job hunting and good luck out there!