Woman Talks About the Many Perks of Working for Doubletree
You never know what a job is like until you do it yourself or someone speaks out and give you all the inside details.
And a woman named Vanessa took to TikTok to talk about how much she enjoys working for DoubleTree hotels because of the perks.
Among them? Super cheap hotel rooms, free food and a lot more…
Check out what she had to say!
@vanessaisbeth The PERKS OF THIS JOBBBB #fypシ ♬ original sound – VanessaIsbeth
People on TikTok had questions and comments for Vanessa.
One viewer said,
“Give me all the details. Trynna leave my job with NO benefits & not even 8 hours.”
But a couple of viewers said this doesn’t sound like their experiences working at hotels.
One said,
“You must work at a really good one, because not all of them are like that. Some are super understaffed.”
And another commented,
“You forgot to mention working weekends or holidays and nights in case someone doesn’t want to or can’t.”
Vanessa posted another video and answered a question about how she got started in the hotel industry.
@vanessaisbeth Replying to @🥑 ♬ original sound – VanessaIsbeth
And she also answered the question of how much money she makes per hour working at the DoubleTree.
@vanessaisbeth Replying to @Javahn Michelle ♬ original sound – VanessaIsbeth
So there you have it!
If you’re looking for a new job, maybe you should look into DoubleTree and see what they have to offer! Good luck!
Categories: Internet News
Tags: · doubletree, hotel, hotels, jobs, work, working