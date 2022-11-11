11 Hilarious Tweets You’re Gonna Love
We really think that love is in the air…
No, it’s not Valentine’s Day!
We’re talking about how much we think you’re gonna fall in love with these tweets!
Now go ahead and get started!
1. Smart kid.
Keep an eye on that one.
I faked passed out and my 3 year old daughter didn't call 911.., she punched me in my face and yelled "you can't die right now that's ridiculous!" 😭😭😭
— Ms. Hollywood (@karterforreal) October 16, 2022
2. Sure they are…
Not really working out that way…
“these are ur best years, you’re young and full of energy”
me after lunch: pic.twitter.com/57mal8JMMm
— Chucky 🔥 (@mickeywon234) October 22, 2022
3. I’m over here!
Pay attention!
My houseplants watching me put water in the espresso machine pic.twitter.com/AtKX27l0lL
— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) October 18, 2022
4. So gross.
Take it outside!
I hate vapes so much you can be having a conversation with someone they’ll blow strawberry shortcake smoke right in your face.
— 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐉𝐈𝐄 © (@boojieshay) October 18, 2022
5. You’re from Jersey.
We know…
When you list NYC/NJ as your location we know which one you mean.
— Jeff (@jeffyadar) October 20, 2022
6. That would be uncomfortable.
So rude!
imagine u gettin kidnapped with a stuffy nose and they tape your mouth
— Qadi (@BigQadi) October 23, 2022
7. Now we’re all sad.
Stay off the road, little ones!
squirrels when they see a car: i am going to kill myself
— jame (@kloogans) October 13, 2022
8. Great point.
You just figured out life.
I just can’t be having kids they too permanent I like to cut ppl off
— Nッ (@Noorthevirgo) October 14, 2022
9. You might have…
Just read it again!
went on to goodreads to give this book i read a five star review and then i went to the comments and can't find any other rating above 1 star. did i read it wrong pic.twitter.com/pMK2PYrLZQ
— Abir • (@abirmohxmmad) October 19, 2022
10. Is this right?
Are you enjoying this?
— mrs papaw (@mrsballs69) October 18, 2022
11. I think you’re confused.
Let’s start from the beginning…
(not sure what capitalism is) i know , it sucks. i hate when letters get big
— pj (@pjayevans) October 17, 2022
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, funny tweets, tweets