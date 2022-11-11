Nov 17, 2022

11 Hilarious Tweets You’re Gonna Love

We really think that love is in the air…

No, it’s not Valentine’s Day!

We’re talking about how much we think you’re gonna fall in love with these tweets!

Now go ahead and get started!

1. Smart kid.

Keep an eye on that one.

2. Sure they are…

Not really working out that way…

3. I’m over here!

Pay attention!

4. So gross.

Take it outside!

5. You’re from Jersey.

We know…

6. That would be uncomfortable.

So rude!

7. Now we’re all sad.

Stay off the road, little ones!

8. Great point.

You just figured out life.

9. You might have…

Just read it again!

10. Is this right?

Are you enjoying this?

11. I think you’re confused.

Let’s start from the beginning…

twistedsifter on facebook 11 Hilarious Tweets You’re Gonna Love

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter