8 Inventions That Were Created by Women
When a woman needs something that will make her life easier, she’ll find a way to get it…even if she has to make it herself.
In fact, a lot of the things we use today were invented by a woman trying to solve a problem. And, now that we have their innovations, we can’t imagine getting through life without them.
Let’s scroll through these 8 things you probably didn’t know were invented by women.
1. Today’s Paper Bag
In 1868, Margaret Knight, a cotton mill worker, knew paper bags would function better if they weren’t in the shape of a large envelope, so she made a machine that would give them flat bottoms.
When Charles Annan saw her invention, he tried to patent it first. Knight won a lawsuit against him and got the patent in 1871.
2. Kevlar
Kevlar is a heat-resistant synthetic fiber that’s used for ballistic body armor.
DuPont chemist Stephanie Kwolek created the stronger-than-steel material when she was working on a lighter fiber to make car tires.
She earned the patent in 1966.
3. Monopoly
Originally called The Landlord’s Game, it was created by Elizabeth Magie to teach others about land-grabbing, rent issues and single land value tax.
She patented her game in 1904 and self-published it in 1906. Then, 30 years later, Charles Darrow made some modifications to the game, called it Monopoly, and sold it to Parker Brothers.
The company bought Magie’s original patent for $500 and no royalties.
4. Windshield Wipers
Although it took a while for the idea of using a lever to wipe away snow and rain from windshields for safer driving, Mary Anderson is credited for inventing them in 1903.
By 1920, which is when Anderson’s patent expired, they were in high demand and most automobile makers were including them on their models.
5. The Automatic Dishwasher
Josephine Cochrane patented her automatic dishwasher in 1886 for her machine that would make her kitchen maid’s work easier.
6. Liquid Paper
To keep from typing documents over again after a single mistake, secretary Bette Nesmith Graham would cover them with a bit of paint.
She worked on the formula in her kitchen for years. After it was perfect, she patented Liquid Paper in 1958, and sold the company to Gillette in 1979 for $47.5 million.
7. Alphabet Blocks
Many children get their first look at the ABC’s when they get their first set of alphabet blocks–an patented by American author of books about traditional roles for women, Adeline D.T. Whitney, in 1882.
8. The Agpar Score
In 1952, obstetrical anesthesiologist Dr. Virginia Apgar began testing newborns for signs of distress.
Ten years later, delivery rooms adopted the procedure to score a baby’s Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, and Respiration.
These women didn’t have an easy time getting their inventions out to the world, but with their determination, we now get to use their ideas in our day to day living.
