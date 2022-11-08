Nov 9, 2022

8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

When a woman needs something that will make her life easier, she’ll find a way to get it…even if she has to make it herself.

In fact, a lot of the things we use today were invented by a woman trying to solve a problem. And, now that we have their innovations, we can’t imagine getting through life without them.

Let’s scroll through these 8 things you probably didn’t know were invented by women.

1. Today’s Paper Bag

In 1868, Margaret Knight, a cotton mill worker, knew paper bags would function better if they weren’t in the shape of a large envelope, so she made a machine that would give them flat bottoms.

When Charles Annan saw her invention, he tried to patent it first. Knight won a lawsuit against him and got the patent in 1871.

2. Kevlar

Kevlar is a heat-resistant synthetic fiber that’s used for ballistic body armor.

DuPont chemist Stephanie Kwolek created the stronger-than-steel material when she was working on a lighter fiber to make car tires.

She earned the patent in 1966.

Kevlar.Verbundwerkstoff 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

3. Monopoly

Originally called The Landlord’s Game, it was created by Elizabeth Magie to teach others about land-grabbing, rent issues and single land value tax.

She patented her game in 1904 and self-published it in 1906. Then, 30 years later, Charles Darrow made some modifications to the game, called it Monopoly, and sold it to Parker Brothers.

The company bought Magie’s original patent for $500 and no royalties.

monopoly board game board games games jail tabletop game 1452217 pxhere.com 1024x584 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Photo Credit: Pxhere

4. Windshield Wipers

Although it took a while for the idea of using a lever to wipe away snow and rain from windshields for safer driving, Mary Anderson is credited for inventing them in 1903.

By 1920, which is when Anderson’s patent expired, they were in high demand and most automobile makers were including them on their models.

car front 1711880 1920 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Photo Credit: Pixabay

5. The Automatic Dishwasher

Josephine Cochrane patented her automatic dishwasher in 1886 for her machine that would make her kitchen maid’s work easier.

grey white kitchen interior 3829558 1024x683 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Photo Credit: Pexels

6. Liquid Paper

To keep from typing documents over again after a single mistake, secretary Bette Nesmith Graham would cover them with a bit of paint.

She worked on the formula in her kitchen for years. After it was perfect, she patented Liquid Paper in 1958, and sold the company to Gillette in 1979 for $47.5 million.

Liquid paper products Womens Museum 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

7. Alphabet Blocks

Many children get their first look at the ABC’s when they get their first set of alphabet blocks–an patented by American author of books about traditional roles for women, Adeline D.T. Whitney,  in 1882.

30682936577 3290739e9c k 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Photo Credit: Flickr

8. The Agpar Score

In 1952, obstetrical anesthesiologist Dr. Virginia Apgar began testing newborns for signs of distress.

Ten years later, delivery rooms adopted the procedure to score a baby’s Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, and Respiration.

baby 4077353 1280 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Photo Credit: Needpix

These women didn’t have an easy time getting their inventions out to the world, but with their determination, we now get to use their ideas in our day to day living.

twistedsifter on facebook 8 Inventions That Were Created by Women

Categories: HISTORY, SCI/TECH
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter