A Former Burlington Employee Says She Was Fired and Arrested After Giving Out Discounts to Friends and Family
A woman named Crystalino shared a video on TikTok where she admitted that she was fired from Burlington Coat Factory…because she gave out discounts to her friends and family at the store.
And the story took a turn when she had to go to jail because her mom decided not to bail her out to teach her a lesson…
And now the woman works at a Jack in the Box restaurant because a lot of places won’t hire someone with a criminal record.
@crystalino.xo #jailtok ♬ original sound – Crystalino ❤️
Crystalino’s TikTok video blew up and folks shared their thoughts about it.
One person made a comment about her mother not bailing her out and said,
“Not your mom trying to teach you a lesson while taking your discounts.”
Another former Burlington employee said,
“I got fired for stealing when literally everyone there gave [their] discount to [their] family.”
A TikTokker was impressed with her ability to take orders and tell her story at the same time and said,
“I love how you multi-task at the end.”
What’s the lesson here, friends?
Crime doesn’t pay!