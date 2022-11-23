Nov 23, 2022

A Former Burlington Employee Says She Was Fired and Arrested After Giving Out Discounts to Friends and Family

A woman named Crystalino shared a video on TikTok where she admitted that she was fired from Burlington Coat Factory…because she gave out discounts to her friends and family at the store.

And the story took a turn when she had to go to jail because her mom decided not to bail her out to teach her a lesson…

And now the woman works at a Jack in the Box restaurant because a lot of places won’t hire someone with a criminal record.

Crystalino’s TikTok video blew up and folks shared their thoughts about it.

One person made a comment about her mother not bailing her out and said,

“Not your mom trying to teach you a lesson while taking your discounts.”

Another former Burlington employee said,

“I got fired for stealing when literally everyone there gave [their] discount to [their] family.”

A TikTokker was impressed with her ability to take orders and tell her story at the same time and said,

“I love how you multi-task at the end.”

What’s the lesson here, friends?

Crime doesn’t pay!

