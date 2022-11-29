A Man Says He Discovered Waffle House’s “Real Menu”
I live in the South, and that can only mean one thing…there are Waffle Houses everywhere!
And if you’re a Waffle House connoisseur, you might have noticed that some meals you’ve eaten at the famous restaurant aren’t on the menu anymore…and there’s a reason for that!
A TikTok user posted a video and said that the franchise has different menus, including one called a “favorites menu.”
Check out the video below.
@simplexedgxd #LifeHacks ♬ original sound – Mosa
Folks had thoughts about this revelation.
One person said they’d stick with a menu that “has pictures”. Makes sense, right?
And another viewer pointed out that knowledge of the different menus could lead to some complications with customers: “Bouta have people ordering Waffle House like they do Starbucks.”
Uh oh…we’ll have to see if other restaurants decide multiple menus is a good idea or causes too many headaches…
