A Server Made a TikTok Video About Tables That Need “A Few Minutes” to Order
Folks, if you work in the service industry, this video will most likely speak to your soul.
And if you don’t…you’ll still enjoy it because you’ve been in this position a number of times.
A waiter posted a video on TikTok where he talked about what happens when customers at restaurants need a few minutes to order.
Take a look for yourself.
@thewalmart.kid The worst is when the meal is before the app #fypシ゚ #StemDrop001 #trending #restaurantlife #severproblems ♬ original sound – jake rasmussen
Folks on TikTok could relate to his video.
One person said,
“Walking past your table wondering why their order isn’t ready yet and you realize you never put it in.”
The man who posted the video responded,
“RUNS BACK SO FAST. I’m always like, sorry the cooks are working on it.”
Another viewer said,
“I’m always the table that needs a few more minutes. That’s why I started to look at the menu before going into the restaurant.”
And one person said one time gave customers their meal before an appetizer and they got tipped four dollars in quarters.
The man who posted the video responded,
“At that point, we calling the police.”
Have your orders ready, folks!
Or else you might be messing up someone’s night…
