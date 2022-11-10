A Tech CEO Shared Signs That Warn You’re About to Be Fired
Theresa Sue Mubenga has worked in the corporate world for nine years and she owns her own tech company, so when she speaks about business, you should probably pay attention.
And in a TikTok video that went viral, Mubenga warned viewers about the warning signs that you’re about to get fired…especially if your boss starts giving you the cold shoulder out of nowhere.
@resasue Here is how to know you are about to be canned… #corporatetiktok #techtok #OverwatchMe #corporatetips ♬ original sound – Theresa Sue
TikTok viewers took Mubenga’s words to heart and responded to the video.
One person agreed with what she said about PIPs (performance improvement plans):
“Correct. I had already started looking a month before I was asked to sign a PIP (I didn’t sign it). I quit the same day.”
Another viewer said,
“They GAGGED when I survived my PIP.”
And a TikTokker commented,
“They tried to give me a PIP but I just put in my two weeks on the spot.”
For people who think they might be laid off soon, Mubenga offered up this advice in an email:
“Don’t spend too much time in the thought, start taking action to move on quietly. Update resume, backup personal files, update LinkedIn, and start networking.”
So there you have it, folks!
Pay attention to the warning signs from your superiors at work…because you never know what they have up their sleeves…