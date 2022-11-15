An Influencer Canceled a $30,000 Job Because of a Hangover
You’d think that $30,000 would be enough to get anyone to a job on time…but we live in strange times, people!
And a man who owns a marketing agency owner named Zane Marshall shared a video where he claimed that an influencer canceled a job that would have paid her $30,000 for a 6-hour workday because she had a headache.
Folks responded on TikTok calling the influencer “unprofessional” but one person commented, “If it was a migraine I don’t blame her.”
Marshall posted a follow-up video where he said that the influencer canceled the job because of a hangover and missed flights.
And he added that the people who were supposed to work on the shoot still got paid.
Marshall also said that he can’t say who the influencer is…yet…
It’ll be interesting if he spills the beans about this person’s identity.
