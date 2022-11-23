Domino’s Customer Talked About How to Get a Free “Apology” Pizza
Do you know anyone on the entire planet who DOESN’T want to get free pizza?
The answer, of course, is no…
And a woman posted a video on TikTok about how she manages to get free pizzas from her local Domino’s because she knows they are usually backed up and take a while to get to orders.
“Of course I’m gonna get the free pizza,” she says. “So this is currently the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the apology pizza for the original pizza I ordered.” Genius, right?
Take a look at her pizza hack in the video below.
@lina.harayou are welcome for this information
And folks on TikTok sounded off about her video.
One viewer wanted her to keep this whole thing under wraps and said,
“QUIET! I’ve been using these for free pizza for months. It’s the only way I can afford it.”
Another person also wanted her to keep this hack on the down-low and argued,
“sometimes it is okay to gatekeep things because they’re for sure creating a new policy over this.”
Yet another person said,
“Wait I don’t want this to blow up so they don’t fix the glitch.”
Some folks had different thoughts on the matter.
One said,
“Honestly they’re probably aware of this but they don’t care because you’re still returning to order pizza.”
And another viewer offered up this advice for customers:
“As a former Domino’s delivery driver, I can tell you with certainty that as long as you tip your driver, no one at the store cares one bit.”
Is this practice ethical or moral?
We’ll let you be the judge on that one…
