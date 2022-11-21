People Are Confused by This This Mysterious, Squirming Black Venom Substance
Here’s a video someone shot of what appears to be someone’s abandoned homemade slime…except it retreats into itself when messed with, which would lead one to assume it’s alive.
Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td
— Feliz Lababad♏️ (@dshortmun) April 2, 2020
A few people took stabs at funny replies like these:
the shit billie eyelash uses in her music videos
— valeska (@iatemuggles) April 3, 2020
Then someone piped up and identified it as a highly toxic bootlace worm – the longest being on earth, thank you very much.
The highly toxic bootlace worm. It can grow up to 55m long
— Gee Weez (@iamgezel_) April 2, 2020
And I mean, would we even be talking about Twitter if someone didn’t point out how it had superpowers?
According to https://t.co/zCfAbPgYgC, when provoked, it releases a high concentration of venomous mucus which would paralyze potential predators, giving it enough time to retreat to safety.
Maybe not for humans, but that in itself is a superpower!
— Gezel Steph (@iamgezel_) April 3, 2020
And how we could maybe derive superpowers from wearing it in some fashion?
So if you made a suit out of it, it can serve as a protection against predators hence giving the you the superpower 🤔
— Honeythebanger (@xsyedz) April 3, 2020
Then, as ever, there are the people that win Twitter with their half-serious, half-tongue-in-cheek answers. God love ’em.
That is called pneumanatic singila symbiotic group. Basically you normally see them that size but sometimes they join eachother to make bigger ones. They are very rare to find. They have been known to cover at least 2-3 making them go psycho, hear things, and get controlled.
— Andy (@masteracestick) April 3, 2020
If you have leisure, would you care to elaborate for me? I’m interested & couldn’t find additional information about it.
— 🕷 (@EarthyArchetype) April 3, 2020
Yea 100% percent. First off they are very rare and normally seen in cities such as New York or in snowy forests and by the beach. If you want to know about one of the people that were controlled by it, search up Eddie Brock. Scientist have tried recreating it but have failed.
— Andy (@masteracestick) April 3, 2020
There’s also a very great documentary about them called venom and it was published by Sony.
— Andy (@masteracestick) April 3, 2020
That’s it. That’s how Twitter found Venom, on the beach of all places.
— アイメ (@aime_miller) April 2, 2020
Yuck!