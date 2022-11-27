The Twitterverse Does NOT Like Close-Ups of Ants’ Faces
The winners of the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition were recently announced, bringing to life fascinating images that can usually only be seen under a microscope.
Eugenijus Kavaliauskas’ close-up image of an ant’s face was awarded “image of distinction” and quickly sparked a flutter of Twitter commentary about how terrifying the insect’s little mug can be when seen up close.
Image from a horror movie? Nope. That’s the very real face of an ant.
An ant.
Now you have to think about that all night. pic.twitter.com/HOWLTlnfJ1
— Rebekah McKendry, PhD (@RebekahMcKendry) October 17, 2022
i did a literal spit take, what theFUCK pic.twitter.com/UY1AMlncDL
— medicarrie (@CarriePotter_) October 20, 2022
Some users pointed out that Kavaliauskas’ award-winning entry only showed the part of the ant’s head where the antenna started, making them look like eyes. Ant’s eyes are actually farther back and spread apart on its head, an overall appearance that is less menacing.
for those confused, these red, circular things are not its eyes, they’re not on the photo, those are their antennal fossa, heres a picture where the eyes appear https://t.co/WBMfxJZMTG pic.twitter.com/uxU3Yf40gR
— Manuke (@ManukePoker) October 18, 2022
stop sharing that close up of an ant’s face that’s it’s fucking nose and mouth not it’s eyes that’s like if someone said I look like this pic.twitter.com/k8U3L9ix6s
— Frot Boy 🍌🍌 (@rhettrhaps) October 21, 2022
In spite of the anatomical clarification, the consensus seems to be that, regardless of the angle, ants’ faces are the stuff of nightmares.
There are millions of them surrounding your house RIGHT. NOW. :0 https://t.co/UqAtK9ml7v
— eschneider@mastodon.social (@eschneider) October 17, 2022
I didn’t wanna ever sleep again 🥲🙃 https://t.co/NRI8vJkXWO
— 🌈🖋️ Beautiful Battle Kitten ☮️🌈 (@AuthorADJ) October 17, 2022
Spooky indeed! Unless you’re a kid and watch cartoons that feature happy ants with delightful, bright-eyed faces and bodies that come in a variety of colors.
nope. they look like this. hope that helps! pic.twitter.com/QTE3p3xTaD
— space cadet 🪐 (@ninaprettypls) October 17, 2022
Fascinating! Which of these photos creeped you out the most?
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · ant faces, antenna, antennas, ants, Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, microscope, nightmares, Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, twitter