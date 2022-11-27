Nov 27, 2022

The Twitterverse Does NOT Like Close-Ups of Ants’ Faces

The winners of the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition were recently announced, bringing to life fascinating images that can usually only be seen under a microscope.

Eugenijus Kavaliauskas’ close-up image of an ant’s face was awarded “image of distinction” and quickly sparked a flutter of Twitter commentary about how terrifying the insect’s little mug can be when seen up close.

Some users pointed out that Kavaliauskas’ award-winning entry only showed the part of the ant’s head where the antenna started, making them look like eyes. Ant’s eyes are actually farther back and spread apart on its head, an overall appearance that is less menacing.

In spite of the anatomical clarification, the consensus seems to be that, regardless of the angle, ants’ faces are the stuff of nightmares.

Spooky indeed! Unless you’re a kid and watch cartoons that feature happy ants with delightful, bright-eyed faces and bodies that come in a variety of colors.

Fascinating! Which of these photos creeped you out the most?

