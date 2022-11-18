What Harsh Reality Do People Need to Hear? Here’s What Folks Said.
We all have to deal with a lot of unpleasant things.
It’s not nice, but it’s part of life that we all have to deal with.
And today we’re going to hear from AskReddit users about harsh realities that they think everyone needs to hear.
Let’s take a look…
1. True.
“You can become disabled unexpectedly at any point in your life.
Make sure you’re taking advantage of the abilities you have while you have them.”
2. Be nice.
“Depression, an illness, a bad upbringing and many more: These are not excuses to treat people badly. If someone is nice to you then these are not excuses to treat them like s**t.
And if you do, they are not required to forgive you. No one is required to give you a second chance.”
3. Harsh and comforting.
“This one is both harsh and comforting.
People don’t think about you as much as you think they do. That means that your feelings might be ignored or not considered, people will forget things about you and might not remember things you’ve done together that were very memorable for you. That can be hard to realise.
On the other hand, they probably don’t remember that embarrassing thing you did in high school (or they don’t care about it), they notice patterns of behaviours, more than occasional bad days that you have. So those times you feel bad about being “off” with someone, they probably don’t think about them, unless they become frequent.
Personally I find that comforting.”
4. Good one.
“I thought I’d be happy when I graduated college, or when I got my first apartment, or when I bought my first home.
Don’t expect happiness to be at the finish line.
Happiness comes from yourself, in the now. Enjoy the process.”
5. Definitely!
“Nobody cares!
So just go for it!
Everyone’s busy with themselves to pay too much attention to what you are doing.”
6. Not a good move.
“The probability of you “making it” as a professional gamer/streamer/YouTuber isn’t worth quitting your job.
You have a higher chance of getting hit by a car or winning a million dollar lottery.”
7. Trauma.
“Your trauma is not your fault, but it is your responsibility.
Also, shared trauma is not a good foundation for a relationship.”
8. Up to you.
“The only person you can really rely on is yourself.
This is the biggest lesson I’ve learned.”
9. A tough one.
“Just because someone is in your family doesn’t mean they have your best interests at heart.”
10. Take notice.
“You don’t have as many friends or family as you think.
I have a chronic illness, and the number of people who bailed on me during my hardest times only to pop up, surprised I was upset with them, once I started healing is truly disgusting.
You’ve got a core few. Nurture those relationships like your life depends on it. Mine does.”
11. Part of being a pet owner.
“When you buy a pet, know that you are in all likelihood going to outlive them.
You need to mentally prepare yourself for that inevitable day.”
12. It is what it is.
“Life is not fair. Expecting it to be will always disappoint you.
People will get special treatment for all kinds of things. It will never change.”
13. Time flies.
“Youth is wasted on the young.
Before you know it you’re 40-50 wondering where the years went…stop giving a f**k what people think about you, ask him/her out.
Start that business…tell your family you love them even if you’re in a feud with them.”
